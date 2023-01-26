It’s Coyote Mating Season And Wildlife Officials Urge Precaution For Your Pets

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

As coyote mating season gets underway, wildlife officials are urging pet owners to take extra precautions to protect their dogs and cats. During the mating season, which runs through May, coyotes are searching for dens to raise their offspring. It is during this time they can become more aggressive. The Department of Animal and Rabies Control said studies show cats can be a substantial part of a coyote’s diet. They urge pet owners to keep cats indoors at night and small dogs should be supervised and not left alone in yards.