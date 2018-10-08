It’s Fire Prevention Week And This Saturday Fire Stations Hold Open Houses

City of Joliet Fire Chief Joe Formhals announces all Joliet Fire Stations will conduct open houses on Saturday, October 13 from 1 to 5 p.m. in honor of Fire Prevention Week 2018. Chief Formhals encourages all residents and their families to stop by their local fire station to view the stations and vehicles up close and learn about fire prevention, education and

safety.

The addresses of the fire stations are listed below:

• Station No. 1 101 East Clinton St.

• Station No .3 450 E. Laraway Rd.

• Station No. 4 868 Draper Ave.

• Station No. 5 661 Mason Ave.

• Station No. 6 2049 Onieda St.

• Station No. 7 125 Houbolt Rd.

• Station No. 8 2293 Essington Rd.

• Station No. 9 2300 Michas Dr.

• Station No. 10 1599 John D. Paige Dr.

Fire Prevention Week began in order to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire which began on October 8, 1871, but burned into the night and did the most damage on October 9, 1871.

The popular legend says the fire was started by Mrs. Catherine O’Leary’s cow kicking over a lantern which ignited the barn and building-by-building caught most of the city on fire. The fire burned out of control those two days, the fire also left 300 people dead and over 100,000 homeless; destroyed 18,000 building, totaling over $200 million in losses.

In 1920 President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the week following October 9 each year as Fire Prevention Week. Fire Prevention Week is now the longest running health and safety observance on record. The theme for 2018 is “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere.” Through three simple calls-to-action, this year’s theme identifies basic but essential ways people can reduce their risk to fire and be prepared in the event of one:

• Look for places fire can start

• Listen for the sound of the smoke alarm

• Learn two ways out of each room