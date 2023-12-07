It’s Official CosMc’s In Bolingbrook Opening This Month, Take A Peak At Their Menu

McDonald’s is launching a new concept restaurant in Bolingbrook. A soft opening will be held tomorrow for CosMc’s. The name for the new spinoff restaurant comes from CosMc, a robot-alien mascot for the chain in the ’80s. The beverage-focused restaurant will feature specialty drinks, including S’mores Cold Brew, Tropical Spiceade, Churro Frappe and Blackberry Mint Green Tea. It will be located in the former Boston Market location at Weber and Boughton Road.

Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta shared the big new on her Facebook page. Read her post below and click on the link to see the menu items.

It’s official! I’m thrilled to share that McDonald’s chose BOLINGBROOK as the world’s first location for its new small-format restaurant CosMc’s. This beverage-centric concept from the McDonald’s universe is designed to lift humans up with every sip.

And personally, I think Bolingbrook is the PERFECT place to be showcased on a global level! We have an incredible, diverse community of 76,000+ residents. We offer so much regarding retail, food, and entertainment. MANY other large companies have chosen to make Bolingbrook home, and I’m proud that CosMc’s joined that list.

AND we get the amazing opportunity to influence this concept. The Bolingbrook location will serve as a learning lab that will allow CosMc’s to test and learn in our community. I’m excited that we get to be the first to taste our way through the menu!

Please join me in welcoming CosMc’s to Bolingbrook – and read more about the new restaurant here: https://corporate.mcdonalds.com/corpmcd/our-stories/article/mcdonalds-welcomes-cosmcs-to-its-universe.html