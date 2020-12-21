      Breaking News
It’s Primary Election Filing Day in Will County

Dec 21, 2020 @ 3:19pm
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry is joined by Elections Supervisor Brandon Swiderski and Election Analyst Christine Lopez Randall in reviewing preparations for the Public Test of Election Day voting tabulators. The Public Test is scheduled for 9 a.m., Monday, March 2 in the Will County Boardroom at 302 N. Chicago St., in downtown Joliet.

It’s deadline day for petitions to be filed in Will County for the April 6th election. There are several towns where the office of Mayor or Village President will be up for grabs, including:

Bolingbrook Mayor
Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta
Trustee Sheldon Watts
Jackie Traynere

Crest Hill Mayor
Mayor Ray Soliman
3rd Ward Alderwoman Tina Oberlin

Frankfort Mayor
John Clavio
Keith Ogie

Lockport Mayor
Mayor Steve Streit
4th Ward Alderwoman Catherine Perretta
Ron Corrello

Manhattan Mayor
Mike Adriansen
Brian S Giaretta

Plainfield Village President
Trustee Margie Bounchi
John Argoudelis

Joliet City Council At-Large
Jeremy Brzycki
Isiah Williams, Jr.
Cesar Gurrero
Nicole A. Lurry
Glenda Wright-McCullum
Hudson Hollister
James Lanham
Roger W. Powell
Warren Dorris
Robert Wunderlich
Jan Quillman
Joe Clement
James V. Capparelli

More towns around the county are finializing their lists, and when they do so, it will be updated here

