It’s Spring Clean Up Week In Bolingbrook March 25-29

March 7, 2024 9:32AM CST
Village of Bolingbrook Spring Cleaning week

Bolingbrook residents can put out a ton of garbage during their spring cleanup between the 25th and 29th of March.

  • Unlimited bulk items and unlimited amounts of refuse will be picked up on your normal pickup day during cleanup week.
  • Does NOT include electronics and construction or demolition debris normally requiring a special roll-off container.
  • Does NOT include landscape waste – landscape waste pickup begins April 1, 2024

Find other refuse information at https://www.bolingbrook.com/refusecollection

