It’s Spring Clean Up Week In Bolingbrook March 25-29
March 7, 2024 9:32AM CST
Bolingbrook residents can put out a ton of garbage during their spring cleanup between the 25th and 29th of March.
- Unlimited bulk items and unlimited amounts of refuse will be picked up on your normal pickup day during cleanup week.
- Does NOT include electronics and construction or demolition debris normally requiring a special roll-off container.
- Does NOT include landscape waste – landscape waste pickup begins April 1, 2024
