It’s Spring Clean Up Week In Bolingbrook March 25-29

Bolingbrook residents can put out a ton of garbage during their spring cleanup between the 25th and 29th of March.

Unlimited bulk items and unlimited amounts of refuse will be picked up on your normal pickup day during cleanup week.

Does NOT include electronics and construction or demolition debris normally requiring a special roll-off container.

Does NOT include landscape waste – landscape waste pickup begins April 1, 2024

Find other refuse information at https://www.bolingbrook.com/ refusecollection