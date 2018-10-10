Jackknifed Semi Causes Heavy Delays on Interstate 80 in Will County
By Evan Bredeson
|
Oct 10, 2018 @ 12:01 AM

Tuesday afternoon saw another accident with heavy delays on Interstate 80 in Will County. It was just around 3:00 p.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at I-55 that a semi-truck jackknifed and entered the median. Due to the serious nature of the accident, emergency vehicles were forced to block an eastbound lane as well, in order to tend to the crash scene. No word on if anyone was injured in the incident. The roadway saw lane closures for more then five hours after the initial accident. This incident was the latest in a series of serious accidents on I-80.

 

