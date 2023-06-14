Jackson Street at Union Pacific Rail Crossing Road Closure

Jackson Street in Joliet between Scott Street and State Street will be closed beginning Tuesday, June 20 for improvements to the Union Pacific rail crossing. It is anticipated that the work will be completed and the road reopened to vehicular traffic on Tuesday, June 27. Detour routes will be posted.

Drivers are advised to reduce speed, exercise caution, and seek alternate routes when traveling in the area. For additional information contact the City of Joliet Department of Public Works at 815-724-4200