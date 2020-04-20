Jackson Street Bridge Closed This Week But Three More Bridges To Close Soon
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced the installation of aerial cables on four bridges over the Des Plaines River in Joliet which will require short-term full bridge closures, starting at 7 a.m. Monday, April 20, weather permitting.
The work is part of an ongoing project to upgrade the movable bridges to be controlled from a central control office, creating a more efficient system of lifting and lowering the bridges and increasing safety for pedestrians, motorists and marine traffic.
The bridges will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic on the following dates and times:
Jackson Street bridge, April 20 to April 24
**Detour: Scott Street (Illinois 53), Ruby Street (Illinois 53) and Broadway Street (Illinois 53)
Cass Street bridge, May 11 to May 15
**Detour: Scott Street (Illinois 53), Ruby Street (Illinois 53), Broadway Street (Illinois 53), Theodore Street (Illinois 7) and Plainfield Road (U.S. 30)
Jefferson Street bridge, May 18 to May 22
**Detour: Raynor Avenue (U.S. 52), McDonough Street (U.S. 6/52) and Chicago Street (Illinois 53)
McDonough Street bridge, May 26 from to May 29
**Detour: Scott Street (Illinois 53), Cass Street (U.S 30), Center Street, Jefferson Street (U.S. 30) and Raynor Avenue (U.S. 52).
**Eastbound traffic should follow the same detour in reverse then use Ottawa Street to meet up with McDonough Street.
**Truck detour: Chicago Street (Illinois 53), Ruby Street (Illinois 53), Broadway Street (Illinois 53), Theodore Street (Illinois 7), Larkin Avenue (Illinois 7) and Railroad Street (U.S. 6).
Work will also resume on the installation of fiber optic cable, which began in 2019. The entire project is expected to be finished in late 2020.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.