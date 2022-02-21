Jackson Street Bridge Closed Till Late April

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced the closure of the Jackson Street Bridge, with an anticipated reopening in late April. The closure is necessary for the installation of new aerial cables and control system, along with various tender house upgrades. The work is part of an ongoing project to upgrade the downtown movable bridges that will allow them to be controlled from a central location, creating a more efficient system of lifting and lowering the bridges and increasing safety for pedestrians, motorists and marine traffic.
The Cass Street Bridge will return to one-way westbound traffic beginning, weather permitting, Saturday, Feb. 26.