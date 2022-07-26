Jackson Street bridge to reopen, McDonough, Cass Street bridges to close

Safety, modernization project continues on downtown Joliet bridges
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the Jackson Street bridge over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, will reopen, weather permitting, after the morning rush, Monday, Aug. 1.
The movable bridge was closed earlier this year to accommodate the installation of new aerial cables and a control system, along with various tender house upgrades. The work is part of an ongoing project to upgrade the downtown movable bridges that will allow them to be controlled from a central location, creating a more efficient system of lifting and lowering the bridges and increasing safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and marine traffic.
Shortly after the reopening of Jackson Street, the McDonough Street (U.S. 6/52) bridge will close for an approximately one week. The closure is necessary to install aerial cables to prepare the bridge for the same project, anticipated to get underway later this year.
A detour will direct traffic to Scott Street (Illinois 53), Cass Street (U.S. 30), Center Street, Jefferson Street (U.S. 30) and Raynor Avenue (U.S. 52). Eastbound traffic should follow the same detour in reverse, using Ottawa Street to meet with McDonough Street. A special truck detour will use Chicago Street (Illinois 53), Ruby Street (Illinois 53), Broadway Street (Illinois 53), Theodore Street (Illinois 7), Larkin Avenue (Illinois 7) and Railroad Street (U.S. 6).
Monday, Aug. 8, after the reopening of McDonough Street, the Cass Street (U.S. 30) bridge is scheduled to close for the same upgrade project, which is anticipated to take two months to complete.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.