Jalen Carter, Top NFL Prospect, Posts Bond In Fatal Crash

March 2, 2023 11:03AM CST
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter has turned himself in to Athens police and has been released after posting a combined bond of $4,000 on charges of reckless driving and racing on highways/streets.

According to Athens-Clarke County jail records, Carter turned himself in at 11:33 p.m. and was released at 11:49 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Carter, projected as one of the top players in next month’s NFL draft, left the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis after being informed of the arrest warrant issued in conjunction with a Jan. 15 crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member.

