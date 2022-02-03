Jason Van Dyke Released From Prison

Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke is out of prison after serving a little more than three years for the killing of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. Van Dyke was released for good behavior after serving less than half his original sentence. The teen’s family and many others have called for federal charges to be filed against Van Dyke. He was found guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery for shooting McDonald 16 times back in 2014. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx released a statement on Twitter saying the time Van Dyke served “did not fit the 16 shots to the body” that killed McDonald.