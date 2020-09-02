      Breaking News
JCA Announces Positive COVID-19 Test

Sep 2, 2020 @ 5:50pm
Joliet Catholic Academy

Joliet Catholic Academy has announced that a student has tested positive for COVID-19. In a letter to parents the school says that they are working with the Will County Health Department and are following their recommended guidelines. Those include:

  • Notifying close contacts (i.e., persons who were within six feet of a COVID-positive individual for 15 minutes or longer).
  • Placing staff members and students who are identified as having prolonged close contact to the COVID-19 case(s) in quarantine for 14 days.
  • Ongoing monitoring of students and staff for signs and symptoms of illness and evaluation of illness reports to promptly identify possible outbreaks.
  • Conducting a deep clean and disinfection of the areas impacted by potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

Joliet Catholic is currently conducting in classroom learning four days a week with one day being a designated for remote learning.

