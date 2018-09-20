JCA Celebrates Ceremonial Mass and Blessing of New On-Campus Chapel

It was a beautiful night at the Ceremonial Mass and Blessing of the Altar for the Mary, Our Sister Chapel on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at Joliet Catholic Academy.

This new physical and spiritual center of the building located at 1200 N. Larkin Ave. was made possible by a generous donation from Dorothy and the late Laverne “Bitz” Brown. The space includes seating for up to 400 in the large portion of the Chapel, and an additional 50 seats in the Adoration Chapel. The entire JCA community is eternally grateful for their contribution to help continue to move forward the school’s mission of “inspiring growth in knowledge and faith.”

JCA president/principal Dr. Jeffrey Budz said, “Dottie and Bitz Brown have inspired us through their generosity and vision for the Mary, Our Sister Chapel. They have given our students yet another avenue for spiritual growth at JCA.”

Junior Jake Bumstead added, “the new Mary, Our Sister Chapel feels like you are in a whole different building or private section of our school. We can go and be with God throughout the school day for private prayer or reflection. It’s amazing how quickly the construction took place, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the generous donation from the Mr. and Mrs. Brown.”

JCA would also like to thank the entire community that showed up for the ceremony: students, faculty and staff, administration, parents, friends, and especially the Carmelites and Joliet Franciscan Sisters, who have co-sponsored and led the school for the past 28 years combined, and together have educated high school students in Joliet for 207 school years.

JCA is celebrating 150 years of Catholic Education in Joliet during this 2018-2019 school year, a legacy that includes St. Francis Academy, De La Salle High School, Joliet Catholic High School, Joliet Catholic Academy, and the over 23,000 alumni who have graduated combined from these storied institutions that make up its past.

Budz added, “We are proud to be living the charisms, traditions, and legacy of the Carmelites and Franciscans. As we celebrate 150 years, we thank our founders and hope that our current, future, and past students live these charisms and keep our traditions in their hearts.”

JCA would also like to thank the Diocese of Joliet and Vicar General Fr. Richard Smith for presiding over the beautiful ceremonial Mass and blessing.

JCA senior Megan O’Brien added, “JCA’s spirituality on campus has been enhanced thanks to the Brown family. We all come together as one at all school masses, daily masses, and praying before each class. We are all one here at JCA even if you aren’t Catholic.”

Excitement abounds for what the future holds at Joliet Catholic Academy, with the Mary, Our Sister Chapel providing a holy gathering place for current and future leaders at Joliet’s leading Catholic college preparatory institution.

JCA Press Release