JCA to Celebrate 100 Years of Football
Online tickets are now available to reserve a table at the 2020 Joliet Catholic Academy Angel and Hilltopper Alumni Banquet featuring Super Bowl champions Tom Thayer ’79 and Mike Alstott ’92, with Master of Ceremonies Mark Grant ’81 on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in the JCA Student Activity Center. Cocktails and dinner will being at 5:30 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. program to follow. You won’t want to miss this exciting night celebrating 100 years of Joliet Catholic Football and the entire JCA community. Former players, coaches, cheerleaders, band, dance team members, alumni, friends and JCA fans are all invited to attend.
Tickets and sponsorship levels for the event are available online at https://www.jca-online.org/alumnibanquet/.