JCA Trying To Save Invest in Kids Act

A final push to save the Invest in Kids Act in Springfield. A letter by Joliet Catholic Academy below.

JCA Family and Friends,

Last Thursday night JCA hosted a Town Hall featuring heartfelt testimonials from students and parents benefitting from the Invest in Kids Tax Credit Scholarship Program.

This essential program for Diocese of Joliet schools and over 9,500 students across the state will sunset after next week’s Veto Session if the Illinois General Assembly does not extend it.

Thank you to state representative Harry Benton (D-97th District) for attending last week’s Town Hall.

This morning, I attended another school choice rally on the southside of Chicago at St. Agnes of Boehmia. Invest in Kids Act leadership announced at the rally that they have offered legislators a compromise to extend the program. We are asking you to do three things:

1. Call and e-mail your local legislators telling them to urge leadership in the House and Senate to come to the table for a compromise. Put students, families, and their education ahead of politics. Extend the Invest in Kids Act. (See the below link at the bottom of the email to easily contact your local legislators)

2. Attend a rally in Springfield on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

3. Make a donation to the program. Join me as a donor to this program to help ensure more students at JCA can benefit from the scholarship program during the 2022-2023 school year. Currently, 20 students are on the tax credit scholarship program at JCA, with an additional 106 on the waitlist.

JCA will be providing a bus heading down to Springfield for Veto Session. This is our final opportunity to let our voices be heard to save the Invest in Kids Act.

We would likely leave JCA by 7 a.m. and return by 4 p.m. Food will be covered by Empower Illinois while in Springfield. Be sure to wear athletic/tennis shoes, as we’ll be walking back and forth between Capitol buildings. All families currently receiving Invest in Kids Act Tax Credit Scholarships are strongly encouraged to attend the Springfield trip. Future scholarships depend on it.

Please RSVP back to me at [email protected] or call 815.741.0563 before Monday, October 23 so we can provide an accurate head count.

Once again, we urge all proponents of the Invest in Kids Act to tell your lawmaker to be a champion for kids and extend the Tax Credit Scholarship Program!