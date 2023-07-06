1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Jeff Brown Named President of Children’s Advocacy Centers of Illinois

July 6, 2023 3:09PM CDT
Share
Jeff Brown Named President of Children’s Advocacy Centers of Illinois
Photo Caption: State’s Attorney Glasgow (left) with Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Brown

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow has announced that Chief of the office’s Sex Crimes Unit Jeff Brown has been named President of the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Illinois (CACI). Brown most recently served as the Vice-President of the CACI, a chapter of the National Children’s Alliance which coordinates and supports Illinois’ 41 accredited Children’s Advocacy Centers.

Glasgow founded the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) in 1995 to provide hope, healing, and justice for children who have endured sexual abuse, severe physical abuse, sexual exploitation, child pornography, neglect, and exposure to violence. The CAC serves approximately 700 children annually.

Popular Posts

1

Illinois' New Laws Went Into Effect On July 1st
2

DNA Confirms Bones Found Earlier This Year In Will County Are that of Missing Joliet Man From A Decade Ago
3

Dangerous Situation Along Route 53 in Joliet As Concrete Trucks Make A U-Turn Near Construction Site
4

A GoFundMe Page Set Up For The Family Of Chicago Woman Killed On I-55 In Bolingbrook
5

Shooting Death At Scene 75

Recent Posts