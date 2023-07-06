Jeff Brown Named President of Children’s Advocacy Centers of Illinois

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow has announced that Chief of the office’s Sex Crimes Unit Jeff Brown has been named President of the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Illinois (CACI). Brown most recently served as the Vice-President of the CACI, a chapter of the National Children’s Alliance which coordinates and supports Illinois’ 41 accredited Children’s Advocacy Centers.

Glasgow founded the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) in 1995 to provide hope, healing, and justice for children who have endured sexual abuse, severe physical abuse, sexual exploitation, child pornography, neglect, and exposure to violence. The CAC serves approximately 700 children annually.