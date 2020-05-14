      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Jefferson Street Bridge Closed Starting Next Week

May 14, 2020 @ 2:43pm
Joliet bridge/md

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will be closing the Jefferson Street (eastbound US Route
30) moveable bridge over the Des Plaines River as part of the ongoing moveable bridge centralized control
project beginning Monday, May 18, 2020. It is expected that the work will be complete and the bridge
will reopen by Friday, May 22, 2020.

A detour will be posted. Drivers are advised to exercise caution and seek alternate routes when traveling
in the area.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
High School Football
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law