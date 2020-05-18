Jefferson Street Bridge Closed This Week
The Illinois Department of Transportation will be closing the Jefferson Street (eastbound US Route30) moveable bridge over the Des Plaines River as part of the ongoing moveable bridge centralized control project beginning Monday, May 18, 2020. It is expected that the work will be complete and the bridge will reopen by Friday, May 22, 2020.
A detour will be posted. Drivers are advised to exercise caution and seek alternate routes when traveling in the area.