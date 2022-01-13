Jefferson Street Bridge Now Targeting a February Reopening

You may have to wait a little bit longer for the Jefferson Street Bridge to reopen. The bridge has been closed since June of 2020 and the reopening date was moved several times. The latest being January of 2022. IDOT says parts for the decades old bridge have to be fabricated and once on site must fit to the bridge infrastructure. The parts are on site and instillation is being finalized. Upon completion of instillation a detailed inspection must be conducted to ensure that the bridge and parts are all still operating correctly after a lengthy idle period. In addition, a remote control system for all bridges in Joliet need to be completed. The Illinois Department of Transportation is targeting the second half of February for reopening, weather permitting.
Once the bridge is reopened IDOT says they will then begin work on the Jackson Street Bridge. It was in March of 2021 that Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk asked IDOT to allow the Cass Street Bridge to become two-ways during the construction period, a request which was granted. When asked back in December if Cass Street would stay two-ways after Jefferson Street reopens, IDOT says the plan is to revert the bridge back to a way one road but did say that a long term traffic study on the feasibility of the bridge remaining two-ways is being conducted.