Jefferson Street over I-55 bridge work begins Monday

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that repairs to the bridge carrying Jefferson Street over Interstate 55, in Shorewood, will begin, weather permitting, Monday, March 20.

The initial stage of the project will require intermittent daytime lane closures in both directions of Jefferson Street, from northwest Frontage Road to McDonald Avenue. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

The $6.2 million project includes the installation of a new bridge deck overlay and joint repairs. In addition, the existing ramps from I-55 to Jefferson Street will be widened to accommodate an additional lane on each ramp. The project is anticipated to be completed later this fall.