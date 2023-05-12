1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Jefferson Street Over I-55 Lane Closures Begin Monday

May 12, 2023 2:28PM CDT
Share
Jefferson Street Over I-55 Lane Closures Begin Monday
Jefferson Street, Joliet/md

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that an ongoing project to repair the bridge carrying Jefferson Street over Interstate 55, in Shorewood, will require lane closures beginning, Monday, May 15. To complete the work, Jefferson Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction, between northwest Frontage Road and McDonald Avenue.

Motorists should also expect occasional overnight lane closures and partial ramp closures from I-55 to Jefferson Street throughout the project, anticipated to be completed later this fall. The $6.2 million project includes the installation of a new bridge deck overlay and joint repairs.

In addition, the existing ramps from I-55 to Jefferson Street will be widened to accommodate an additional lane on each ramp.

Popular Posts

1

A Shorewood Man Pulls Over A Vehicle For Minor Fender Bender Then Shoots Gun
2

Man Charged with Attempted First Degree Murder
3

Plainfield Barn a 'Total Loss' After Fire
4

Bolingbrook Police: Attempted Vehicular Hijacking Leads to Arrest
5

OLA Is Hosting An Estate Sale April 28th and 29th

Recent Posts