Jefferson Street Over I-55 Lane Closures Begin Monday

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that an ongoing project to repair the bridge carrying Jefferson Street over Interstate 55, in Shorewood, will require lane closures beginning, Monday, May 15. To complete the work, Jefferson Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction, between northwest Frontage Road and McDonald Avenue.

Motorists should also expect occasional overnight lane closures and partial ramp closures from I-55 to Jefferson Street throughout the project, anticipated to be completed later this fall. The $6.2 million project includes the installation of a new bridge deck overlay and joint repairs.

In addition, the existing ramps from I-55 to Jefferson Street will be widened to accommodate an additional lane on each ramp.