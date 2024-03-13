1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Cody Johnson Lead CMT Music Awards Noms

March 13, 2024 12:01PM CDT
Share
This combination of photos shows country music stars Megan Moroney, left, performing April 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas, Jelly Roll performing Feb. 2, 2024, in Los Angeles, center, and Kelsea Ballerini performing Sept. 11, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, and Cody Johnson are the leading nominees for the 2024 CMT Music Awards, celebrating the best in country music videos.

On Wednesday, CMT announced the nominees for their fan-voted awards show, where the five artists are tied with three nominations each.

All — save for Moroney — are up for the night’s biggest honor, video of the year, which has 16 contenders not including featured artists.

Ballerini will also host the show, live from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center.

It will air on CBS and stream live to Paramount+ and Showtime subscribers at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Sunday, April 7.

Popular Posts

1

Two People Struck And Killed Attempting To Cross Plainfield Road, Driver Flees
2

Governor Pritzker Announces $28M In Grants To Provide Free Food To Illinois Communities
3

Local Drug Store Closing Within Weeks
4

Body Found In Brandon Road Lock And Dam Monday Morning
5

Shooting In Joliet, Victim Drives Himself To the Hospital

Recent Posts