Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant Elected as County Executive
Democratic State Senator Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant has been elected as the next Will County Executive. Bertino-Tarrant, who has served as a State Senator for the last 8 years, will be the first female to hold the County Executive position. She defeated former Braidwood Police Chief Nick Ficarello. After being declared a winner she released the following statement to WJOL News.
“When I announced my campaign last year, I focused on addressing the needs of Will County residents with a reasonable and responsible approach. Will County will continue to develop as a place to create and grow a business and raise a family. Tonight, voters showed they are ready to address the many issues facing our communities, together.
“I do not take lightly the fact that I am entering office in unprecedented times and in the middle of a public health crisis. My number one priority is to get to work rebuilding our economy and getting our residents and businesses back on their feet in every neighborhood in this county.”
“Thank you to the numerous volunteers who assisted me throughout this campaign. It has been a team effort and I am grateful for the commitment my friends and family have shown me. Most importantly, I appreciate the voters of Will County who put their faith in me. The election process can be difficult, and it is always humbling to earn the confidence of voters. I respect and appreciate the input from constituents throughout this county, and your voice will continue to matter in my administration.
“Finally, I want to thank Nick Ficarello for running a spirited race and contributing to the conversation around so many issues that are important to our community.”