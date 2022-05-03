Jeremy Boshears Found Guilty of Murder

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces that a jury today found Jeremy Boshears, 36, of Coal City, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend Kaitlyn “Katie” Kearns in 2017. Boshears also was found guilty of concealing a homicidal death, a Class 3 felony. The jury began deliberating Friday and reached its verdict Monday afternoon following a trial before Judge David Carlson that began April 20.
Boshears, a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, killed 24-year-old Kearns by shooting her in the head on November 13, 2017. Kearns’ body was discovered in the back of the 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee she had been driving, in a pole barn on private property in Kankakee Township about 50 miles from Joliet. Her father had reported her missing after she did not return from her job tending bar in Joliet the previous day.
Boshears is eligible for a sentence of 45 years to life in prison. The next hearing date is May 23. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
State’s Attorney Glasgow commended ASAs Dan Egan, Tom Bahar, Steve Platek, and Mark Shlifka; High Tech Crimes Unit Chief Investigator Megan Brooks; Victim Witness Advocate Esther Borrego; and Albert Bailey and Gus Martinucci who assisted with technology support, for their dedication and perseverance in this matter. Glasgow also thanked Will County Sheriff Deputies Terry Bergin, Vince Disalvo, Jeffrey Tolbert, Rando Simeon, Michael Eriks, and James Zdzinicki, and Officer James Leon of the Romeoville Police Department
Will County State’s Attorney Press Release