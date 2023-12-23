Jeremy Fears Shot In West Side Shooting

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) brings the ball up court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Southern, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The Joliet Police Department have issued a statement from this morning’s shooting involving Jeremy Fears, Jr.

On December 23, 2023, at 3:44 AM, Officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of St. Jude Avenue for two people inside the home that had been shot. Upon arrival, Officers located a 19-year-old female who had sustained a gunshot wound to the pelvis and an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the left thigh. A preliminary investigation of this shooting determined that both victims were inside the residence with others at which time it is believed that a male suspect armed with a handgun entered the residence through the front door and began firing inside the residence, striking both victims. The suspect then ran from the residence. Both shooting victims were transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department in stable condition. Both injuries are considered to be non-life threatening. Officers conducted an extensive canvass of the area but were unable to locate the shooting suspect. At this time, the motive and intended

target of the shooting are unknown and still under investigation. This is an active investigation in its early stages as Joliet Police Detectives work to identify a suspect or suspects. If anyone has information or video footage related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at

https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.

–UPDATE–

WJOL has learned local college product Jeremy Fears Jr. was shot earlier this morning on the city’s West Side. He was shot in the leg around 4am in the Marycrest Subdivision. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fears Jr. is a graduate of Joliet West High School and currently plays for the Michigan State University Spartans. According to the Detroit Free Press, MSU Head Coach Tom Izzo said,



“Jeremy underwent surgery this morning and is resting comfortably. While there is much we still don’t know, my focus is supporting Jeremy on his road to recovery.”

Joliet Police are investigating this morning’s shooting.

–Earlier Story–

Two people were shot on Joliet’s West Side early this morning. The incident occurred at 4am at the Marycrest Subdivision. Injuries are not known at this time, and we have reached out to Joliet Police for a comment.

Stay tuned to WJOL.com for updates on this breaking news story