1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

JetBlue And Spirit Ending Their $3.8 Billion Merger Plan After A Federal Judge Blocks Deal

March 4, 2024 12:13PM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) –  JetBlue and Spirit Airlines are ending their proposed $3.8 billion merger after a federal judge blocked the deal, ruling it would hurt competition.

JetBlue said Monday that even though both companies still believe in the benefits of a combination, they felt they were unlikely to meet the required closing conditions before a July 24 deadline.

The airlines say they are mutually agreeing that terminating the deal is the best decision for both.

A merger would have eliminated Spirit, the nation’s biggest discount airline.

The Justice Department sued to block the deal and won in court.

Popular Posts

1

Woman Allegedly Shoots Boyfriend For Trying To Break Up With Her
2

One Arrested Following Homer Glen Shooting
3

Three Arrested Following Fleeing Traffic Stop
4

Local Drug Store Closing Within Weeks
5

143rd Street Drama Intensifies, Will County State's Attorney Dragged In

Recent Posts