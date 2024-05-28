1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

JFD Crews Fight Sunday Morning Fire

May 27, 2024 7:32PM CDT
Share
JFD Crews Fight Sunday Morning Fire
Crews work to chase down a fire caused by an earlier storm/JFD Provided Photo

Just after 9:30am on May 26th, the Joliet Fire Department responded to 2101 Bronk Road (Timber Ridge Middle School) for report of smoke and flames coming from the roof. The first units arrived within 5 minutes of the  call and found fire coming from the main roof area. Firefighters extended ladders from multiple sides to reach  affected areas and entered the building to check for fire extension. Crews determined the fire was contained to a layer of insulation between the shingles and the metal roof. A hose line was brought up to the roof to  extinguish the fire.  

Fire crews from stations 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 responded and were on the scene for 90 minutes. There were no injuries to report. Investigation determined lightning was the cause. The building was turned over to District 202 staff personnel. 

Popular Posts

1

Man Identified In Fatal Motorcycle Crash
2

All Ascension Illinois hospitals, physician offices, and care sites across Illinois remain open and operational
3

Joliet Man Arrested After Violently Kicking A Dog Numerous Times
4

Hanging Barricades To Prevent Trucks From Using Route 53 Are Gone
5

Fatal Crash Claims Life of One Person in Troy Township

Recent Posts