JFD Crews Fight Sunday Morning Fire

Just after 9:30am on May 26th, the Joliet Fire Department responded to 2101 Bronk Road (Timber Ridge Middle School) for report of smoke and flames coming from the roof. The first units arrived within 5 minutes of the call and found fire coming from the main roof area. Firefighters extended ladders from multiple sides to reach affected areas and entered the building to check for fire extension. Crews determined the fire was contained to a layer of insulation between the shingles and the metal roof. A hose line was brought up to the roof to extinguish the fire.

Fire crews from stations 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 responded and were on the scene for 90 minutes. There were no injuries to report. Investigation determined lightning was the cause. The building was turned over to District 202 staff personnel.