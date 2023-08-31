1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Jill Biden Gathers Union Support In Chicago

August 31, 2023 1:01PM CDT
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

First Lady Jill Biden is gathering union support in Chicago ahead of Labor Day weekend.  The first lady spoke yesterday to the Chicago Federation of Laborers, calling them the backbone of the country.  Biden said unions are at the center of President Biden’s economic plan, “Bidenomics.”  She credited his administration with creating millions of jobs, lowering unemployment, rebuilding roads and expanding clean energy and manufacturing. 

