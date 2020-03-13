JJC Extending Spring Break Due To COVID-19

Employees should report to work as usual. You will receive specific direction from your Cabinet member to discuss operations and services as we go through this period. The college is scheduled to receive guidance from the Illinois Community College Board, in line with Gov. Pritzker’s public health guidelines and mandates, on how to move forward after this time period.
Other operational changes include:
- All internally and externally hosted events through April 30 are canceled.
- All domestic and international travel is suspended until further notice.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have advisories cautioning against travel to level 3 mainland China, South Korea, Iran, and many countries in mainland Europe. [Visit the CDC website for details].
If you or someone you live with are returning from the countries identified by the CDC as Level 3 the college is requiring that you do not return to campus for 14 days from the date of your or their return even if you are symptom-free, in accordance with public health recommendations.
For students that need to self-quarantine, we request that you contact the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities at 815-280-2761 or deanofstudents@jjc.edu.
For employees that need to self-quarantine, please contact Human Resources at or 815-280-2266 or hr@jjc.edu.
This is an extraordinary circumstance and we are making each and every decision carefully and in line with the recommendations and guidance of the CDC and the Governor’s Office.
Our first priority is to ensure the health, well-being, and safety of our campus community. We will continue to monitor this diligently, making preemptive decisions as needed.
We still encourage you to evaluate your personal travel plans in light of the CDC advisories, and continue to follow all health precautions previously shared, including:
- STAY HOME if you are feeling sick;
- washing your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds;
- avoid touching your face;
- cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces;
- cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
This message is meant to be proactive, make information easily accessible, and to affirm our vigilance and planning related to this issue.
We will continue to communicate via email and through the dedicated COVID-19 website, accessible from the college homepage