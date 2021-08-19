JJC Hosting Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics for Students and Employees

JJC students and employees are invited to attend a pop-up vaccine clinic by Kodocare Pharmacy on Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is the second of two clinics on campus this month. Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available while supplies last.
Those who get a COVID vaccine at either pop-up clinic will be entered into three weekly drawings to win multiple prizes including money and gift cards.
The vaccine clinics are for JJC students and employees only. No appointment is necessary, but it is encouraged.
