JJC Launches Website For Search For New President

Oct 28, 2021 @ 3:43pm
Judy Mitchell/photo courtesy JJC

Joliet Junior College has launched a website to assist in the search for a new president. Current JJC President Dr. Judy Mitchell has been president of the junior college since September 2016 and she extended her retirement to August 31, 2022 to give the committee more time to find her replacement. On the website, JJC announces they are looking for “a proven leader who is focused on diversity, equity and inclusion, has financial acumen, is a strong communicator, and committed to engaging with the surrounding community.”

The Pauly Group of Springfield, IL is working with JJC in the search for their new President. For more info on the search, including who is on the search committee, you can find out more here.

