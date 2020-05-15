JJC Operations Announcement For Fall 2020 Semester
Joliet Jr. College/md
The president of Joliet Jr. College releases their plan for the fall semester. Dr. Judy Mitchell says to “proactively prepare for the fall semester, I am announcing the following operational plan for Joliet Junior College’s Fall 2020 semester, in alignment with state mandates outlined in the Restore Illinois Plan.”
All Fall 2020 lecture courses will be delivered online.
This includes lecture courses that had been scheduled to be traditional face-to-face as well as lecture courses that had been scheduled to be hybrid.
Courses scheduled with a combination of lecture and lab should be delivered in a hybrid format—lecture online and lab face-to-face.
The face-to-face component would be contingent upon the State’s Restore Illinois plan and achievement of the Phase 4 standard. Until this standard is met, online lab simulations will be used in lieu of face-to-face labs. Details will be developed and finalized by departments, deans, and the Academic Affairs division.
Lab-only courses will be delivered face-to face contingent upon the State’s Restore Illinois mandate and achievement of the Phase 4 standard.
