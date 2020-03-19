JJC Student Tests Positive For COVID-19
Joliet Jr. College/md
The first student from Joliet Jr. College tests positive for COVID-19. It was reported on Wednesday, March 18th just before 10 p.m. Below is a statement from JJC President Judy Mitchell.
———-
Updated March 18, 2020 at 9:57 p.m.
Confirmed positive COVID-19 test of JJC student.
From JJC President Dr. Judy Mitchell:
Less than one hour ago, we learned one JJC student tested positive for COVID-19. This student self-identified after being released from a Cook County hospital and testing positive for the virus. Due to HIPAA regulations and the medical investigation now being conducted to trace this individual’s activities, this is all I can share at this time. He was last on campus March 5 and is currently under quarantine at home.
EMPLOYEES: Please do NOT come to campus until further notice. While we planned to open briefly tomorrow and Friday to let faculty and staff retrieve items from their offices to continue conducting work remotely, due to this new information, you will not be allowed to enter.
This is a critical time, and I cannot emphasize enough that we need to take this seriously and act responsibly. Please continue to follow public health regulations outlined by our state, federal government, and the CDC.
We will contact the county health department in the morning when they open for specific protocol, but I wanted to let you know as soon as I could what has occurred.
I am sure you have many questions. Please know we still do not have many answers yet, only that this student has self-identified as testing positive for this virus. We will continue to keep you informed as we learn more. I am certain with the exponential increase of cases identified across the state and country each day, we will need to adapt our college operations accordingly.
Please stay safe and healthy.
Judy Mitchell, Ed.D.
President
Joliet Junior College