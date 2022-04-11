      Weather Alert

JJC to Honor Alumni, Community April 28 at Night of Stars

Apr 11, 2022 @ 10:32am
Judy Mitchell/photo courtesy JJC

Joliet Junior College will recognize current and former employees, alumni, community members and business partners at its annual Night of Stars awards ceremony on Thursday, April 28 from 5-7 p.m.

Night of Stars is presented by the JJC Institutional Advancement Office. After holding the event virtually in 2021, the ceremony returns to the Renaissance Center in downtown Joliet. It will include a social hour, followed by the ceremony. Tickets are available online.

This year’s honorees include JJC’s outgoing president, two longtime academic program directors, a community volunteer and a local petrochemical company. The college will also recognize major gift donors from 2021.

To read more click here.

Popular Posts
No Foul Play Suspected After Body Found in Mayfair Subdivision
New Phase Of Weber Road Reconstruction To Cause Delays, Headaches
Caught Running Through Backyards Following High Speed Chase and Alleged Robbery
One Man Dead Following Crash With A Train
Joliet Woman Arrested After Extensive Drug Investigation
Connect With Us Listen To Us On