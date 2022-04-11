JJC to Honor Alumni, Community April 28 at Night of Stars

Joliet Junior College will recognize current and former employees, alumni, community members and business partners at its annual Night of Stars awards ceremony on Thursday, April 28 from 5-7 p.m.
Night of Stars is presented by the JJC Institutional Advancement Office. After holding the event virtually in 2021, the ceremony returns to the Renaissance Center in downtown Joliet. It will include a social hour, followed by the ceremony. Tickets are available online.
This year’s honorees include JJC’s outgoing president, two longtime academic program directors, a community volunteer and a local petrochemical company. The college will also recognize major gift donors from 2021.
