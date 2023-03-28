JJC Trustee Candidate Forum Recording Now Available

Joliet Junior College recently hosted a public Board of Trustees Candidate Forum where five of the seven Trustee candidates were in attendance. A recording of the event is now available.

The following candidates were in attendance; Kevin Kollins Hedemark, Richard A. Davis, Alicia Morales, Krystal Garcia Centeno and Diane M. Harris.

Student leaders from the JJC-student produced newspaper, The Blazer, and student government moderated the forum. Candidates were asked a series of questions collected from the student body and given three minutes to respond. Question topics included the candidate’s related skills and experience, college enrollment, representing the college and student support services.

The consolidated election takes place Tuesday, April 4. Seven candidates are vying for two seats on the board, each of which carry six-year terms. Candidates will appear on the ballot in the following order:

Kevin Kollins Hedemark, Romeoville

Richard A. Davis, Lockport

Alicia Morales, Joliet

Krystal Garcia Centeno, Romeoville

Diane M. Harris, Joliet

Carol Lee, Joliet

Judy Medvid, Frankfort

JJC is governed by a seven-member Board of Trustees, all of whom are elected from within the seven-county college district for at-large, staggered, six-year terms. A student representative, appointed annually, is a non-voting member of the board. Residents are asked to select no more than two candidates when marking their ballot.

More information about the JJC Board of Trustees, including scheduled meeting dates and agendas, is available on the Board of Trustees web page.