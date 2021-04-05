Job Fair In-A-Bag to be offered every Wednesday by Workforce Center of Will County
The Workforce Center of Will County will offer a Job Fair In-A Bag from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every Wednesday.
The idea for the weekly event was sparked by a community organization which asked WCWC to provide a flier listing its services to be included in a bag at a future time.
“We thought it was a unique idea,” said Scott Kettman, Business Services/Special Projects Supervisor at the Workforce Services Division of Will County. “So we decided to do it.”
Participants will each receive a bag containing job listings from Will County businesses and information about programs WCWC offers to aid in a job search. Attendees may pick up a bag and go.
“But they are more than welcome to stay and use our Resource Room for job searching or viewing our online job board,” said Kettman. “The job fair also gives us a chance to engage in person with job seekers.”
Job seekers who have already put together a resume are encouraged to bring it in for review.
“Our goal is to have resumes reviewed on the spot by a Certified Professional Resume Writer, but if traffic is heavy during the event, we will make arrangements to have it reviewed and provide feedback as soon as possible,” Kettman said.
Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said, “I am glad the Workforce Center continues to find creative opportunities to connect workers with jobs. The center continues to be a resource during the pandemic.”
The Workforce Center of Will County, 2400 Glenwood Ave., is home to the Workforce Services Division of Will County.
For more information about the event, call (815) 727-4444 and press 0.