Job: Will County Sheriff’s Office Ups Salary For New Correctional Deputies

The Will County Sheriff’s Merit Commission is now accepting applications for Correctional Deputies with two big changes:

**New starting salary of $60,500 with benefits & uniforms

**Must be a resident of Illinois (not just Will County)

Please visit the Sheriff’s website for further information and to download the application: www.willcosheriff.org

Applications must have the non-refundable processing fee attached. Mail or hand deliver the application and requirements to the Will County Merit Commission Office at the address listed on the application. All applicants will be notified by e-mail with written test details after their application has been reviewed and accepted. Note: You will be taking the test electronically from your own computer.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Will County Sheriff’s press release