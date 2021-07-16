      Weather Alert

Jobs Added Even As Illinois Unemployment Increases

Jul 16, 2021 @ 11:29am
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

State officials say jobs are being added to the Illinois economy even as the state unemployment rate inches up. The Illinois Department of Employment Security and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistic say 12-thousand-500 jobs were added in June, while unemployment rose one-tenth of a percent to seven-point-two-percent. The state unemployment rate is nearly half what it was in June 2020. The majority of the new jobs were in leisure and hospitality, followed by trades, transportation, and utilities, and construction.

