Joe The Plumber, Who Questioned Former President Obama’s Tax Policies, Dies At 49

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The man who became known as “Joe the Plumber” during the 2008 U.S. presidential election has died.

The family of Samuel Wurzelbacher says he died Sunday in Wisconsin.

He was 49 and had pancreatic cancer.

He was thrust into the spotlight after questioning Barack Obama about his economic policies during the 2008 presidential campaign.

He went from toiling as a plumber in suburban Toledo, Ohio, to life as a media sensation when his comments made the rounds on cable news and Republican John McCain mentioned him in a debate.

He made a 2012 bid for Congress in Ohio but lost to a Democrat.