Joe Walsh Challenging President Trump In 2020
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2011, file photo former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill., gestures during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Walsh, a former Illinois congressman, says he'll challenge President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2020. The tea party favorite argues that Trump is unfit for the White House. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Former suburban Congressman Joe Walsh is taking on President Trump in next year’s election. The conservative talk radio host told ABC’s “This Week” yesterday that he’s challenging Trump in the 2020 Republican presidential primary. Walsh said Trump is completely unfit to be president. The Mundelein resident served one term in Congress after being elected in 2010 as part of the Tea Party wave.