John Greuling to Retire as President and CEO of Will County Center for Economic Development

Feb 8, 2022 @ 3:40pm
John Greuling

After 20 years as the President and CEO of the Will County Center for Economic Development, John Greuling has announced his retirement, effective March 6, 2022. Effective March 7th, Doug Pryor will take over the position of President and CEO. Pryor joined the CED in 2017 as the Vice President for Economic Development and has led the CED’s business recruitment and retention programs for five years. Pryor has also been an Adjunct Instructor of Economics and Statistics at Dominican University in River Forest, Illinois for the past ten years and currently serves on the State of Illinois Enterprise Zone Board. He is also a native of Joliet and resides in New Lenox with wife and two children.

Doug Pryor
