A “BioBlitz,” will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Runyon Preserve in Lockport. Explore Fiddyment Creek and participate in activities organized by the Lower Des Plaines Watershed Group. Nets and other supplies will be provided. Registration is not required for this free, all-ages program.

Visit bit.ly/runyonbioblitz for more information on this BioBlitz and another on the same day at the Round Barn Farm in Manhattan.