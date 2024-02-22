Joint Funeral For Couple Killed In Traffic Crash In Joliet

Funeral arrangements are set for a husband and wife killed in a traffic crash last Sunday morning in Joliet. Walter “Buddy” Kretzler and Roxanne Holt of Joliet were killed when a 19-year-old male ran a red light at 129 Infantry and Black Road.

A joint funeral will be held Monday February 26, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Visitation Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. The couple was married for over thirty years. For more information click here.