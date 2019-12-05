Joliet 5th Grade Student Wins the Charity Cupcake Challenge
Glen Marcum Foundation President Allison Gunnick presents the Best Overall Baker award to Julia Adams.
The Glen Marcum Foundation’s inaugural Charity Cupcake Challenge was a success. Twelve extremely creative and talented bakers provided delicious treats and eye-catching displays for community members that attended and enjoyed the event. The cupcakes were designed with themes that included 101 Dalmatians, Cookie Monster, Frozen, Little Mermaid, and the Minions. Attendees were able to purchase and sample such flavors like cookies-n-cream, devil’s food, key lime pie, lemon with blueberries, pumpkin, Reese’s, strawberry with marshmallow filling and, for adults only, tequila sunrise.
Over $3,500 was raised at the event. The proceeds will benefit the Glen Marcum Foundation. In addition to the cupcake sampling, the family-friendly event included a cake walk, activities for children, and a 50/50 raffle. Ten-year-old Julia Adams, a fifth grade student at Lynne Thigpen Elementary School in Joliet, won the Best Overall Baker award. Additional winners included Haley Brown from Haleybelle’s Cupcakes (Yorkville) as the top professional baker, Jennifer Lynch (Joliet) for best display, Olivia Borne (Joliet) for best taste, and the most creative award was presented to Shelly Blaylock of Crest Hill. The cupcakes were judged by Amirrah Abou- Youssef from Guardian Angel Community Services, Nora Allen, Evan Bredeson from WJOL Radio and Joliet Central High School Culinary Arts Instructor Rochelle Heavener.
“I think one of my favorite parts of this event was seeing so many families and young bakers involved,” said Glen Marcum Foundation President Allison Gunnink, “We wanted this to be a day for family fun and quality time, and I think we met that goal.” Winner Julia Adams shared that she got interested in baking just a couple of years ago after watching food television shows and baking with her aunt. “I’m probably the youngest one here. I really want to be a baker when I grow up.” she added.
Sponsors for the event included D’Arcy Buick GMC, State Representative Natalie Manley, ExxonMobil, Dr. Cheryl McCarthy, Wes & Connie Russell, Wermer Rogers Doran and Ruzon, State Senator Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, Ragusa’s Promo Advertising, Lisa Morel Las, Mudron Kane Insurance, NuMark Credit Union, Shauna Gunnink, Diane Gunderson, Patricia Marcum and Patrick Marcum.
The Glen Marcum Foundation was established in 2017 to commemorate the life and values of Glen Marcum, a lifelong Joliet resident who passed away in 2016. The mission of the Foundation is to continue Glen’s lifelong mission of community service by contributing to Joliet area foundations and organizations.