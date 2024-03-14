1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Affordable Place To Live

March 14, 2024 11:02AM CDT
Share
Joliet Affordable Place To Live
Overview of Joliet/ss

Only one Illinois city makes the list of the most ‘affordable’ city to live in Illinois. Thanks to some research by personal finance site MoneyGeek, Joliet came in 5th for mid-sized and large cities with respect to affordability.

Joliet finished with a score of 90 out of 100 and has seen income rise significantly over the past five years, by about 32%.

The monthly mortgage cost percentage of income is 25% and monthly food costs at about 14% of your monthly income.

The top five most affordable cities are Westminster, Colorado, Surprise, Arizona, Thornton, Colorado, Arvada, Colorado and Joliet, Illinois.

Popular Posts

1

Two People Struck And Killed Attempting To Cross Plainfield Road, Driver Flees
2

Governor Pritzker Announces $28M In Grants To Provide Free Food To Illinois Communities
3

Body Found In Brandon Road Lock And Dam Monday Morning
4

Body Found In Brandon Locks Identified
5

Vehicle In Saturday's Hit And Run Located

Recent Posts