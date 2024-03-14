Joliet Affordable Place To Live

Only one Illinois city makes the list of the most ‘affordable’ city to live in Illinois. Thanks to some research by personal finance site MoneyGeek, Joliet came in 5th for mid-sized and large cities with respect to affordability.

Joliet finished with a score of 90 out of 100 and has seen income rise significantly over the past five years, by about 32%.

The monthly mortgage cost percentage of income is 25% and monthly food costs at about 14% of your monthly income.

The top five most affordable cities are Westminster, Colorado, Surprise, Arizona, Thornton, Colorado, Arvada, Colorado and Joliet, Illinois.