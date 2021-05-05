Joliet Alum Will Be Featured On National Show
From left Aaron Holden owner of G-Trak and Jim Grzetich - Joliet Township Head Girls Golf Coach
The only retractable garage net was invented by a Joliet Central Alum. Aaron Holden, owner of G-Trak will be featured on actor Dennis Quaid’s new series called “New Innovations in the Golf Industry.” Houlden tells the Scott Slocum show he was relegated to the garage to practice his golf swing and from there he invented a retractable net.
It’s a remote control net that rolls up and down so you can practice your golf swing, and even baseball swing. You can also buy a golf simulator. Houlden is donating a modified version of the G-Trak to fit the Joliet Township Field House so they can practice their golf swing. A $10,000 donation. To see a video of the G-Trak click here.