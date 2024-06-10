Joliet Among Area Municipalities Granted Funding For Forestry Projects

The Morton Arboretum today announced the selection of 22 urban forestry projects in priority communities throughout Illinois that will receive a portion of nearly $6.9 million in federal Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, under the direction of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).

Arboretum President and CEO Jill Koski reported that the organization received 61 applications requesting more than $14 million from communities that meet federal guidelines as disadvantaged areas. The Arboretum’s Chicago Region Trees Initiative (CRTI) is administering the grants on behalf of IDNR and providing technical assistance to awarded communities.

“The Morton Arboretum is pleased to award this essential funding and provide ongoing support services that will address some of the many inequities communities have faced related to green infrastructure,” Koski said. “The large number of applications clearly demonstrates the need and desire for resources and capacity to plant and care for trees for the many benefits they provide to communities and people.”

Research by the Arboretum’s scientists and others revealed that properly placed, diverse trees that are well cared for can cool temperatures in built environments, sustain biodiverse ecosystems, reduce flooding and help clean the air, among other benefits.



Awarded communities throughout the state will collectively plant and care for more than 1,800 trees, prune more than 500 trees in need of maintenance, remove nearly 300 dead or high-risk trees, establish one new community fruit orchard and clear 30 acres of woody invasive species. Some projects will include education and resident outreach in multiple languages.

“As the recipient of unprecedented U.S. Forest Service Inflation Reduction Act funds, IDNR is thrilled to see these resources extended to Illinois communities,” said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. “We are excited and eager to see the massive urban and community forestry gains that will be made in underserved and disadvantaged areas of Illinois.”

Among the awards are $3 million for the City of Chicago and $1.5 million for the Chicago Park District for separate projects that will involve significant community engagement and job creation for initiatives including the development of Urban Forestry Management Plans and a 100% inventory of the city’s trees. The park district will also be planting 200 trees in priority areas with the greatest need.

“We know that in large cities like Chicago, we often overlook the benefits of green space despite these natural resources being the best ally we have in the fight to address climate change,” said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. “We are proud that through Our Roots Chicago, we are making strides in raising awareness and educating residents on the benefits of our urban tree canopy, which is a pillar of my administration’s commitment to equity, sustainability and improving healthcare outcomes. As a city, we are grateful for this additional support from the federal government to complete the public tree count and invest in community building through our tree planting and maintenance initiatives.”

Other communities throughout the state that received awards include the City of Effingham, which will receive $50,000 to complete a 100% inventory of the city’s trees, develop an Urban Forestry Management Plan, and remove dead trees and plant new ones in disadvantaged areas. The Town of Normal was awarded $25,000 to prune and plant trees and remove dead or hazardous trees in disadvantaged areas. The City of Peoria will use $50,000 to remove dead or hazardous trees and plant 117 new trees in disadvantaged areas and provide green infrastructure workshops. A complete list of awarded communities is available on the Arboretum’s website.

Applications for $7.9 million in additional U.S. Forest Service IRA funding awarded to the Arboretum are now open on Arboretum’s Tree Equity Grants for Disadvantaged Communities webpage for projects that will enhance forestry in disadvantaged areas of communities. These grants will provide funding assistance to nonprofits, government entities and other eligible groups.

Grants for community-based organizations in the City of Chicago for urban forestry work will be announced in the coming months.

Urban Forestry IRA Sub-Grant Awardees

The following sub-grants are provided through Inflation Reduction Act funding from the U.S. Forest Service to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, administered by

The Morton Arboretum’s Chicago Region Trees Initiative.

Inventory and Management Plan Grants for Large Communities

City of Chicago: $3 million to complete a 100% inventory of the city’s trees, develop an Urban Forestry Management Plan with significant community engagement, hire staff to educate and work in identified disadvantaged areas Chicago Park District: $1.48 million to complete a 100% inventory of the district’s trees, develop an Urban Forestry Management Plan with significant community engagement, plant 200 trees in disadvantaged areas with the highest need Town of Cicero: $511,200 to complete a 100% inventory of the town’s trees, develop an Urban Forestry Management Plan with significant community engagement, train two staff members to b ecome International Society of Arboriculture Certified Arborists, plant 500 trees City of Joliet: $216,519 to contribute 35% of a 100% inventory of the city’s trees, develop an Urban Forestry Management Plan with significant community engagement, plant approximately 112 trees and perform tree maintenance in disadvantaged areas Rockford Park District: $413,850 to complete a 100% inventory of the district’s trees, develop an Urban Forestry Management Plan with significant community engagement, remove dead trees and invasive woody species from Black Hawk Park

Urban and Community Forestry Grants for Government Entities

City of Belvidere: $76,560 to complete a 100% inventory of the city’s trees, develop an Urban Forestry Management Plan with significant community input, plant 25 trees Belvidere Park District: $150,000 for maintenance for 350 trees in disadvantaged areas, training for two staff to become International Society of Arboriculture Certified Arborists, and conduct community tours of parks City of Blue Island: $150,000 to prune 450 trees and remove 266 dead or hazardous trees in disadvantaged areas, conduct pruning training Bolingbrook Park District: $10,700 to complete an Urban Forestry Management Plan with significant community engagement and plant five trees in disadvantaged areas City of Burbank: $50,000 to plant 120 trees in disadvantaged areas and hire two summer employees for watering and mulching City of Effingham: $50,000 to complete a 100% inventory of the city’s trees, develop an Urban Forestry Management Plan with significant community input, remove dead trees and plant 10 trees in disadvantaged areas City of Elgin: $49,239 to plant 100 trees in disadvantaged areas Village of Franklin Park: $109,770 to plant 140 trees and provide education and community engagement in disadvantaged areas, train staff, hire and train a green apprentice intern, print four signs in English and Spanish Village of Hazel Crest: $98,200 to plant 40 trees, complete a 20% partial inventory of the village’s trees, conduct an Urban Forestry Management Plan with significant community engagement, p erform outreach and education, hire one part-time seasonal employee, train employees for International Society of Arboriculture and Tree Risk Assessment Qualification certifications Village of Hillside: $150,000 to remove 25 dead or hazardous trees in disadvantaged areas, plant 200 trees in disadvantaged areas, and complete work specified in grant application Town of Normal: $25,000 to prune 75 trees, plant 35 trees, and remove six to 10 dead or hazardous trees in disadvantaged areas City of Peoria: $50,000 to plant 117 trees in disadvantaged areas, remove dead or hazardous trees in disadvantaged areas, and perform green infrastructure workshops Roselle Park District: $87,486 to partially update the district’s tree inventory, remove 95 dead ash trees, and plant 80 trees in disadvantaged areas; update the district’s Urban Forestry Management Plan with significant community engagement, train one staff member to become International Society of Arboriculture Certified Arborist Round Lake Area Park District: $ 50,000 to remove invasive woody species and hazardous trees in 14.3 acres of Fairfield Park, and complete outreach, volunteer and educational work 15. Skokie Park District: $53,180 to plant 20 trees for a community fruit orchard in Winnebago Park, p erform community engagement, hire staff to support work, and conduct staff development, including Municipal Arborist Training Village of Streamwood: $39,865 to plant 119 trees in disadvantaged areas Forest Preserves of Winnebago County: $ 50,000 to plant 110 trees, remove invasive woody species from 17 acres of woodland, and provide education

