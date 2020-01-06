Joliet Announces Closure of Rock Run Greenway Trail
SONY DSC
Rock Run Greenway Trail, between McDonough Street and Olympic Boulevard, will be closed beginning on Monday, January 6th, 2020. The trail closure will have a posted detour on the parkway sidewalk of Houbolt Road. The Rock Run Greenway trail closure is expected the last approximately four months and these modifications are due to the Rock Run Interceptor Rehabilitation Project. This project includes installation of approximately 13,700 linear feet of 30-inch to 48-inch cured-in-place-pipelining. This project will restore the structural integrity of the sanitary sewer interceptor and reduce the amount of rain water entering the sanitary system. Walkers and bikers that use Rock Run Greenway Trail should not enter and use extreme caution near the vicinity of the work zone.