Joliet Announces Jefferson Street Changes Beginning March 25

The city of Joliet has announced that Jefferson Street between, N. Chicago Street and N. Scott Street, will be closed to all traffic during the hours of 7:00 pm to 7:00 am each day, beginning on Monday, March 25, 2019. A detour will be posted during these nightly road closures on W. Jefferson Street and the closures are expected to last approximately 45 days. During day time hours, 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, W. Jefferson Street will be reduced to one lane traffic and the northern entrance to the Will County Courthouse parking lot will be closed. The southern entrance to the Will County Courthouse parking lot will still be accessible from W. Washington Street. In addition, PACE Bus Stops on W. Jefferson Street will be redirected to W. Washington Street for the duration of the work. Any pedestrians in the downtown area shall use crosswalks outside the work zone, for their own protection.

These traffic modifications are required due to the Downtown Storm Sewer Improvements project. This project includes installation of approximately 2800 linear feet of 60-inch and 66-inch trunk storm sewer on S. Des Plaines, Lafayette, W. Washington, and W. Jefferson Streets. The project is anticipated to be completed by Fall of 2019. Drivers should be prepared for delays and are reminded to slow down and use extreme caution when driving in the vicinity of the work zone. Obey posted speed limit and signing and watch for workers or flaggers. For the safety of workers and drivers do not use cell phones or text.

If you have any questions about the City’s Downtown Storm Sewer Improvements Project, please contact Owen Dean with the Department of Public Utilities at 815-724-4220.